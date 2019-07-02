EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Vera Lapko starts at season's 3rd Grand Slam tournament, Wimbledon

Belarusian Vera Lapko starts third in the season of Grand Slam tournament, Wimbledon. In the starting round the Belarusian will fight with Chinese Wang Qiang. Lapko occupies the 102nd line in the planetary rating. The match will start no earlier than 13:00.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All