Vera Lapko loses to Belinda Bencic in quarterfinals of International category tournament in Luxembourg

Vera Lapko has lost to Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals of the International category tournament in Luxembourg - 4:6, 1:6 - and left the competition in singles. Vera is still fighting for the semi-finals in the doubles with Mandy Minella.

