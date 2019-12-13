PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Victoria Azarenka competes for reaching quarter finals of tournament in Ostrava

Victoria Azarenka is currently playing the 1/8 finals of the tennis tournament in Ostrava. Barbara Kreichikova is her rival. A tennis player from the Czech Republic occupies the 85th line of the world rating. Previously, the girls did not intersect on the courts in official matches. Live broadcast of this match will be conducted by Belarus 5 and Belarus 5 Internet.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All