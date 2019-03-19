3.42 RUB
Victoria Azarenka and Vera Lapko start at Premier tennis tournament in Miami
The prize fund of the competition is more than 9 million dollars. The former first racket of the world will play with Dominika Cibulková from Slovakia, and Lapko will oppose French Alizé Cornet. Matches are scheduled for the next evening.
