Victoria Azarenka and Vera Lapko start at Premier tennis tournament in Miami

The prize fund of the competition is more than 9 million dollars. The former first racket of the world will play with Dominika Cibulková from Slovakia, and Lapko will oppose French Alizé Cornet. Matches are scheduled for the next evening.

