Victoria Azarenka breaks down in tears during press conference

Former world’s best tennis player Victoria Azarenka broke down in tears at a press conference. For the first time in 13 years she leaves Australia Open after the start round. In three sets the Belarusian gave way to German Laura Siegemund from the second hundred of the world rankings.

Victoria Azarenka is a two-time winner of Australian Open.

This night, Aliaksandra Sasnovich will hold her second round duel in Melbourne. Aryna Sabalenka will come to court early in the morning.

