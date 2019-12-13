PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Victoria Azarenka fails to finish third-round match of tennis tournament in Miami

Victoria Azarenka failed to finish a third-round match at a tennis tournament in Miami referring to personal problems at a press conference. The Belarusian lost the first set to Czech player Fruchvirtova, lost the second set and decided to end the match early. Victoria also noted that the only incentive to perform here were local fans.

