3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Victoria Azarenka defeats Victoria Golubich in 1/32 finals of WTA tennis tournament
Victoria Azarenka won in the first round of the prestigious tennis tournament in Madrid. In the 1/32 finals, the former world number one left no chance to Victoria Golubich of Switzerland 7:6, 6:3. In the next round, Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia will be her opponent.
