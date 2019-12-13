PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Victoria Azarenka defeats Victoria Golubich in 1/32 finals of WTA tennis tournament

Victoria Azarenka won in the first round of the prestigious tennis tournament in Madrid. In the 1/32 finals, the former world number one left no chance to Victoria Golubich of Switzerland 7:6, 6:3. In the next round, Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia will be her opponent.

