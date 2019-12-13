Victoria Azarenka holds 14th place in WTA ranking

Victoria Azarenka is the 14th racket in the world. Her rival in the US Open final, Naomi Osaka, moved from 9th to the 3rd position. An updated rating of the WTA-tour has appeared. The roster is still headed by Australian Ashleigh Barty, who missed the US Open. Aryna Sabalenka dropped one line, becoming the 12th. Aliaksandra Sasnovich entered the top 100. She is the 95th, Olga Govortsova is the 126th, Vera Lapko is the 289th.