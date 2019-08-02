Victoria Azarenka leaves tennis tournament in San Jose

Victoria Azarenka leaves the tennis tournament in American San Jose. In the 1/8 finals of the ex-first racket of the world from Belarus met with Croatian Donna Vekic and lost in two sets 6:4, 6:3. The first racket of Belarus Aryna Sabalenka will compete for the semifinal of the tournament. Approximately at 22.00 the game between the Belarusian and Spanish Carla Suarez-Navarro will begin.