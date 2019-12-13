Victoria Azarenka makes to third round of Indian Wells tennis tournament

Victoria Azarenka goes on, while Aryna Sabalenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich leave the tournament. Only the former world ranking leader managed to step into the third round at the prestigious tournament in Indian Wells. She defeated Astra Sharma of Australia 6-3, 7-5. Sabalenka sensationally lost to Jasmine Paolini of Italy 6-2, 3-6, 3-6. Sasnovich did not cope with the Czech player Petra Kvitova 7-6, 4-6, 4-6. Azarenka will play versus Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan for the exit to the next round.