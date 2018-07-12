EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Victoria Azarenka continues match in mixed category paired with Jamie Murray

At the moment the attention of Belarusian fans is focused on the court of the Grand Slam tournament Wimbledon. Belarusian Victoria Azarenka continues the match in the mixed category in a pair with British Jamie Murray. Their rivals in the quarter-finals are Dutch pair Jean-Julien Rojer and Demi Schuurs. The match is broadcast live by the TV channel Belarus-5. 

