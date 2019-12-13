PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Victoria Azarenka starts with victory at tennis tournament in Cincinnati

Victoria Azarenka starts with a victory at the prestigious WTA tournament in American Cincinnati. In the first round, the Belarusian defeated Russian Liudmila Samsonova in two games: 6-2, 6-3 and made it tothe 1/16th finals of the competition. Our second tennis player Aryna Sabalenka will have a matchup at approximately 5 pm.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All