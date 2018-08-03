3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Victoria Azarenko to fight for entering semifinals in San Jose today
Today, Victoria Azarenko will hold a quaterfinals match at the Mudabala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, the US. Her rival is the world’s No.42 Danielle Rose Collins of the US who defeated Vera Lapko earlier. Victoria Azarenko is currently WTA’s No.108. However, bookmakers consider her to be the favorite. TV Channel Belarus 5 will broadcast the match live at 21:00.
