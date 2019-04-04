PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Victoria Azarenka to play second-round match at tennis tournament in Monterrey

Victoria Azarenka will hold a second-round match at a tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, tonight. Its prize fund is 250 thousand dollars. The rival of the Belarusian is Zarina Días from Kazakhstan, the 107th racket of the world. It is our tennis player whom the bookmakers call the favorite. The game will begin not earlier than 6 pm.

