Victoria Azarenka starts today at Premier Tennis tournament in Miami
Victoria Azarenka starts today at Premier Tennis tournament in Miami with a prize fund of more than 9 million dollars. Her rival is Cibulkova Dominika from Slovakia. Bookmakers call Azarenka the favorite of the confrontation. The live broadcast of the meeting will begin at 19.00 on Belarus 5. Internet, at 23:00 a replay will be broadcast on the sports channel. Tonight Vera Lapko will play with Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.
