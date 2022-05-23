Victoria Azarenka battles to reach second round of Roland Garros tennis tournament

Victoria Azarenka is fighting for a place in the second round of Roland Garros. The Belarusian is facing the 93rd racket of the world, Anna Bogdan of Romania. In the first set everything ended on a tie-break, where the Romanian won 9:7. In the second game the match was interrupted due to rain with the score 3-3.



Ilya Ivashka will also try to qualify to the second round of Roland Garros today. The 50th-ranked player will have to defeat the 78th-ranked Frenchman Benoit Paire.



