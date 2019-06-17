EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Victoria Azarenka to play against Caroline Garcia

Victoria Azarenka will play against Caroline Garcia at the start of tennis tournament in Mallorca. Thde Belarusian’s rival takes the 23rd place in the world rankings. The game will take place tomorrow.

