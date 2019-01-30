PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Victoria Azarenka loses to Petra Kvitova in match for reaching quarterfinals of tennis tournament in St. Petersburg

The starting set was won by the Czech tennis player 6:2. In the second game, Azarenka was losing 1:5, but made an incredible comeback and managed to level the score 5:5. In the tiebreaker, however, Kvitova celebrated victory 7:3.

