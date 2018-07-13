EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Mixed double of Victoria Azarenko and Jamie Murray to play in semi-finals of Wimbledon

Today, the Belarusian-British duo of Victoria Azarenko and Jamie Murray will play in the mixed semi-finals Wimbledon. Azarenko and Murray will play against the recipients of the wild card and the first British mixed doubles pair to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon Harriet Dart and Jay Clarke.

Yesterday, Azarenko and Murray defeated the third seed of the tournament in three sets.

TV Channel Belarus 5 will broadcast the match live at approximately 7 p.m.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All