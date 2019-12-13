Victoria Azarenka enters semifinals of tournament in New York

The Belarusian tennis player reached the semifinals of the tennis tournament! The prize fund of one of the most prestigious categories of the Premier Five competitions is almost two million dollars.



In the American courts, Azarenka has not given a single set to her rivals so far! The Belarusian won over Ons Jabeur from Tunisia in the 1/4 finals- 7: 6, 6: 2. The opponent is twenty lines higher than the Belarusoan in the world ranking.



Azarenka will compete with British Johanna Konta, who holds the 15th line in the world She was also able to make her way to the semifinals of the tournament in New York. The British in the quarterfinals in two games defeated the representative of Greece Maria Sakkari. The tournament was traditionally held in Cincinnati, but it was moved to New York, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

