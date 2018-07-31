PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Victoria Azarenko reaches second round of Mudabala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose

In the opening round, the Belarusian athlete defeated Ukraine’s Kateryna Bondarenko 6-3, 6-7(7), 7-5. The match lasted almost three hours. Next, Victoria Azarenko will take on Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza.

