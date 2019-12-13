EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Victoria Azarenka complets her performance in second round of Roland Garros

The Belarusian lost to the representative of Slovakia in 2 sets with the same score 2-6, 2-6, in the second round of Roland Garros. Another Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich will compete with Caroline Garcia for reaching the second round of the tournament today. The approximate start time of the match is 6 pm.

