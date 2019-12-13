Victoria Chaika wins license in bullet shooting for Olympic Games

Victoria Chaika won a license for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, thanks to her successful performance at the World Cup in New Delhi, India. The Belarusian took the 3rd place in shooting from a pneumatic pistol at 10 meters. In the final, she showed the result of 215,9 points. Only representatives of India Yashaswini Singh Desval and Manu Baker performed better than Victoria. The bronze, which Chaika won, brought her the necessary points in the world rankings for qualifying for Japan. This is the third license for the Summer Games for the Belarusian bullet shooting team. Yury Shcherbatsevich and Maria Martynova have already earned a pass in shooting from a small-bore rifle from 3 positions. Thus, the Belarusian Olympic team now has 80 quotas.