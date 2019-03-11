Vitali Piasniak wins gold at U23 UWW Senior European Championships in Serbia

Belarus has won gold at the U23 UWW Senior European Championships in Serbia. In the weight category of 125 kilograms, Vitali Piasniak defeated athletes from Poland, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukrainian Yurii Idzinskyi. There are also three bronze medals in the assets of our free and Greco-Roman wrestlers. Anastasiya Zimiankova took gold, Kseniya Stankevich won bronze.