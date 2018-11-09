PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian duet Vladislav Goncharov and Oleg Ryabtsev win gold in synchronized trampolining

The World Cup is taking place in St. Petersburg these days. Our athletes showed one of the most difficult programs and received the highest score from the judges.

Tomorrow Vladislav Goncharov and Oleg Ryabtsev will fight in the personal competitions, which are included in the Olympic program. The final will be shown by Belarus 5. The beginning is at 16.30.

