Sports issues discussed in Palace of Independence in Belarus - tasks of the President

The President had a report with those who are responsible for the sphere - the Minister, the relevant Deputy Prime Minister, the head of the NOC and the Chairman of the Soccer Federation. High-performance sport is under the wing of the state. The country has created all conditions for achieving high results. And if there are any, athletes are ready to encourage them.

Alexander Lukashenko notes that many people "start howling" and complain about sanctions, that Belarusian athletes are not allowed to participate in international competitions. "Where are you not allowed? Are you not allowed to Russia? This is the strongest sports power of our planet," said the President. - I am watching very carefully (more than any of you, I am sure) what is happening with sports in the Russian Federation. The sports indicators are constantly increasing there. There skiers were running weaker - now they are running faster. Hockey is real hockey there. I say: beat the Russians. Compete with them and come and report that you performed better than the Russians in all sports. And I don't need anything else from you. The country will be happy."