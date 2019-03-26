3.42 RUB
Volleyball club Minchanka to play in Super League next season
This was stated by general director of the volleyball club Minsk Alexander Mishin in an interview with the TV News Agency. Earlier, Belarusians completed their performance in the regular season without reaching the playoffs. Watch all the details and results of the Super League today in the project of the TV News Agency Sport-Frame on Belarus 5 at 15:50.
