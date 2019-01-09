3.43 RUB
8 months left till tournament between Europe and USA at Minsk Dinamo Stadium
8 months remain till the tournament between the European and US teams, which will be hosted by Dinamo Minsk Stadium. Its uniqueness was discussed today at a press conference in the Town Hall. The last such tournament was held in 1985.
4 athletes from Europe and the USA will be represented in each type of the program. In total, 350 athletes are expected in Minsk. Belarusians will have guaranteed places in the national team of the continent.
The tournament Europe-USA will be held on September 9 and 10, 2019. The program will present all traditional types of athletics, as well as mixed relay in cross-country disciplines.
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
