8 months left till tournament between Europe and USA at Minsk Dinamo Stadium

8 months remain till the tournament between the European and US teams, which will be hosted by Dinamo Minsk Stadium. Its uniqueness was discussed today at a press conference in the Town Hall. The last such tournament was held in 1985.

4 athletes from Europe and the USA will be represented in each type of the program. In total, 350 athletes are expected in Minsk. Belarusians will have guaranteed places in the national team of the continent.