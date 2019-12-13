PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Sunday races at Russian Biathlon Cup cancelled due to severe frost

The first stage of the Cup of Russia Biathlon in Khanty-Mansiysk was supposed to be continued with two races today, in which the leaders of the Belarusian team take part!

However, according to the judges, it is very cold and there is no progress to warming. It's now about 30 degrees below zero. The decision to cancel the race was unanimous.

The next stage will be held in Uvaat on December 1-4.

