8th stage of Biathlon World Cup to be held in Czech Nove Mesto

Initially, it was supposed to be accepted by Beijing. The transfer is associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The first stage of the World Cup will start in Kontiolahti with individual races on Saturday. The coaching staff of the national team of Belarus has named the squad that will perform in Finland. The male team consists of Smolsky, Bocharnikov, Eletnov, Vorobey, Lobastov and Lazovsky. The female team includes Krivko, Alimbekova, Sola and the Kruchinkina sisters.

