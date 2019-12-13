3.40 RUB
3.40 USD
3.59 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Badminton World Federation admit athletes from Belarus and Russia to international tournaments
The Badminton World Federation has allowed athletes from Belarus and Russia to participate in international tournaments under its aegis, BELTA reports with reference to the official website of the organization.
The federation's statement says that Belarusian and Russian badminton players will be able to participate in international tournaments in a neutral status from February 26, 2024. A player selection committee will soon be set up to vet and scrutinize all conditions of participation. Subsequently, the BWF will ensure that neutral athletes comply with the necessary regulations.
"The BWF Board equally shares the principles of the International Olympic Committee and the global sports movement regarding the open participation of athletes in international competitions. We believe that the decision to lift the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes who meet the criteria for participation as individual neutral athletes is a positive step forward in our efforts to promote peace and solidarity," said the BWF.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Parliamentarians of Belarus and Russia will gather to address most important issues
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All