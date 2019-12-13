Badminton World Federation admit athletes from Belarus and Russia to international tournaments

The Badminton World Federation has allowed athletes from Belarus and Russia to participate in international tournaments under its aegis, BELTA reports with reference to the official website of the organization.

The federation's statement says that Belarusian and Russian badminton players will be able to participate in international tournaments in a neutral status from February 26, 2024. A player selection committee will soon be set up to vet and scrutinize all conditions of participation. Subsequently, the BWF will ensure that neutral athletes comply with the necessary regulations.