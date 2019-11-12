PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
B-boys take 2nd place of team qualification round at world break dance championship

Young dancers in category 12+ competed in France. They admit that success lies in daily training. The dancers learn new virtuoso combinations of complex elements to keep fit. The team will represent Belarus at the prestigious dance festival in Switzerland 2 weeks later.

