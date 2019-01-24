European Figure Skating Championship continues. Today we cheer for our Yacob Zenko

Today men join the fight for awards at the European Championships in Figure Skating, which was successfully launched on the ice of Minsk-Arena. Among the skaters who will perform a short program – is our Yacob Zenko and the legendary Spaniard Javier Fernandez. The current European champion will fight for the seventh title in a row. In general, the continental forum leaves the most positive impressions, not only among the skaters themselves, but also among the fans. The continental forum on figure skating is shown live by the channel Belarus-5.

