European Figure Skating Championship continues. Today we cheer for our Yacob Zenko
Today men join the fight for awards at the European Championships in Figure Skating, which was successfully launched on the ice of Minsk-Arena. Among the skaters who will perform a short program – is our Yacob Zenko and the legendary Spaniard Javier Fernandez. The current European champion will fight for the seventh title in a row. In general, the continental forum leaves the most positive impressions, not only among the skaters themselves, but also among the fans. The continental forum on figure skating is shown live by the channel Belarus-5.
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
