2nd day of World Ski Acrobatics Championship gives Belarusians chance for medals
A team competition starts in Kazakhstani ski resort of Chimbulak. Belarus 5 is broadcasting live. The men did not make it to the final, and Hanna Huskova took the 5th place the day before. She had not previously risen higher at the World Championships, but the status of the Olympic champion gave hope for winning an award.
