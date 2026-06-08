Winds of Freedom: World Sailing Lifts All Sanctions from Belarusian Athletes

In a decision that promises fairer seas for Belarusian sailors, the International Sailing Federation has removed every restriction previously placed upon them. The Ministry of Sport confirmed the welcome news on 9 June 2026.

During an online meeting of the World Sailing Council held that very day, delegates voted to revoke all earlier sanctions imposed on athletes from Belarus, as well as their coaches and international judges. The barriers that had long kept them from the starting line have now been swept away by a single, decisive vote.