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Belarusian athletes have been reinstated. The International Olympic Committee lifted all restrictions on Belarus yesterday. After four years of isolation, Belarusian athletes can return to the arena under national symbols. However, it is now up to the international federations. It depends on them how quickly this decision is made, and whether it is made at all.

Ksenia Sankovich, Secretary General of the Belarusian NOC:

"We thank President Kirsty Coventry, first and foremost, for making this decision regarding Belarusian athletes, and also for her efforts to return global sport to the fundamental principles of neutrality. This decision is very important, but it does not yet mean that all our athletes will compete with the flag and anthem at every international competition. We will determine our next steps based on how the federations respond."

The Belarusians' return to the world stage without restrictions will be a long and difficult process. The World Athletics (WA) responded promptly to the IOC's statement, declaring that it would not lift sanctions against Belarusian athletes, ignoring the IOC's recommendations.