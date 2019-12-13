WTA and ATP update ratings. What are the results of Belarusian tennis players?

Plus 13 positions is the biggest jump among Belarusian tennis players in the WTA ranking updated today. Reaching the semifinals of the tournament in Templeton helped Iryna Shymanovich to climb to the 158th line of the ranking. Victoria Azarenka lost one position and is now at No. 18. Aliaksandra Sasnovich dropped four positions and now she is 86th on the planet. Aryna Sabalenka remains the WTA leader.