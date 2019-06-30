EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Bright and unforgettable show! Closing ceremony of II European Games to be held today

The closing ceremony of the II European Games will be no less colorful and interactive, than the opening ceremony, the organizers promise. They will also use the technology of augmented reality.

The organizers have prepared videos about the highlights of big sports. IOWA, J:Mors, Leprikonsy will perform at the ceremony.

