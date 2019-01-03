3.42 RUB
Anniversary Christmas amateur hockey tournament starts in Belarus
Christmas tournament amateur hockey tournament for the prize of the President of Belarus started at Chizhovka Arena, where all matches will be played. Christmas tournament received the title of the unofficial world championship. And the number of participants this year shows that the intrigue will continue until the final stage.
The broadcast of the solemn part will begin on Belarus 5 at 19.50.
