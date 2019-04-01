Belarus junior freestyle national team wins Nations Cup

The Belarusian junior freestyle national team has won the Nations Cup not only on the basis of ski acrobatics, but also in the overall standings. The European Cup finished today in Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy.



Our young ski acrobats invariably won medals at all stages of the competition. As a result, Snezhana Drebenkova became the winner of the overall standings, Yana Yarmoshevich is the second. Among guys the second place went to Makar Mitrofanov, the third place belongs to Igor Drebenkov.



The final start of the season for our team will be the junior world championship, which will be held in Italy. Competitions in ski acrobats will be held on April 4.