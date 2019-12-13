Junior national football team loses to Hungary at start of European U-19 Championship qualification round

The junior national football team of Belarus lost to Hungary with a score of 1:2 at the start of the European Championship qualification. Representative of the Moscow Locomotive Kirill Zinovich scored a goal for our team. The Belarusians will play the next match against Austria on Saturday, October 9. Estonia is listed as rivals for our team; the Belarusians will compete with it on October 12. Two best teams from each quartet, as well as the best team among the third place finishers will get a chance to play in the elite matches, which will be held in March 2022.