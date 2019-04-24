EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Junior hockey team of Belarus to play against Russian team in quarterfinals of World Cup

The junior national hockey team of Belarus, in the quarterfinal of the World Championship, which takes place in Sweden, will play against the Russian national team. The Belarus-Russia game will take place on Thursday, April 25, and will start at 4:30 pm Minsk time.

