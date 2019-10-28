EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Youth team of Belarus defeated by Serbian team in qualification round of European Championship 2020

The youth team of Belarus was defeated by Serbia 1:2 in the qualification round of the European Championship 2020. The match against Latvia will be held on Wednesday. The victory will not help our team, if the Hungarians and Serbs play a draw.

