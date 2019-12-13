Yunost to play with Metallurg in first play-off match of President's Cup

Yunost Minsk and Zhlobin Metallurg will play today the first play-off match of the President's Cup in hockey. The competition will take place in the small arena of Chizhovka. Belarus 5 will broadcast it live at 6.35 pm. Yunost defeated Brest 4-0 in the quarterfinals, while Metallurg won over Dynamo Molodechno 4-2. The semi-final series will also last up to 4 victories of one of the teams.