"Youth" to play against "Red Bull Munich" in 1/8 finals of Champions League at Chizhovka Arena
"Youth" will hold the first match of the 1/8 finals of the Hockey Champions League at Chizhovka Arena today. Our team will compete against three-time champion of Germany "Red Bull Munich". "Youth" has already met with this team at the group stage last year. The Germans won in both matches. The live broadcast of the game will begin on Belarus 2 at 18:50. The match is scheduled for November 20.
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
