"Youth" to play against "Red Bull Munich" in 1/8 finals of Champions League at Chizhovka Arena

"Youth" will hold the first match of the 1/8 finals of the Hockey Champions League at Chizhovka Arena today. Our team will compete against three-time champion of Germany "Red Bull Munich". "Youth" has already met with this team at the group stage last year. The Germans won in both matches. The live broadcast of the game will begin on Belarus 2 at 18:50. The match is scheduled for November 20.

