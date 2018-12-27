PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Young biathletes of Belarus to compete for second Federation Cup in history

160 athletes from all over the country gathered in Novopolotsk. They passed a rigorous selection in their regions. Tomorrow, the young biathletes will run the first races of the Federation Cup. On the first day of the competitions, mass start races are scheduled in 5 age categories. On Saturday mixed relays will be held. The winner will be determined on the basis of 4 stages.

