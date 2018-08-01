PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Young Japanese biathletes hold second training camp at Novopolotsk Olympic Reserve School

By Anna Eismont: Young Japanese biathletes held a second training camp at the Novopolotsk School of the Olympic Reserve. The first one was held in 2015.

According to the Vice President of the Japanese Biathlon Federation, the Belarusian coaches have a high level of knowledge and skill in training young athletes, and Japan would like to learn from their experience. Also, the country has excellent training bases equipment.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All