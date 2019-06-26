First medal of Belarusians in shooting

Yuri Shcherbatsevich won a silver medal in shooting and a license for the Olympics in Tokyo.



In the decisive stage, the shooters had to make three series of shots from the knee, and then five shots from a standing position.



Yuri Shcherbatsevich fought for gold until the last second, but Russian Sergey Kamensky turned out to be a bit more successful.



Bronze went to Hungary. But the main result is not only Yuri's silver, but the much-desired license for Tokyo Olympics.



They also talk a lot about the excellent organization of European games by Belarusians.