First medal of Belarusians in shooting
Yuri Shcherbatsevich won a silver medal in shooting and a license for the Olympics in Tokyo.
In the decisive stage, the shooters had to make three series of shots from the knee, and then five shots from a standing position.
Yuri Shcherbatsevich fought for gold until the last second, but Russian Sergey Kamensky turned out to be a bit more successful.
Bronze went to Hungary. But the main result is not only Yuri's silver, but the much-desired license for Tokyo Olympics.
They also talk a lot about the excellent organization of European games by Belarusians.
