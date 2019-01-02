3.42 RUB
Aliaksandra Sasnovich fighting for victory in tournament in Brisbane, Australia
Aliaksandra Sasnovich is fighting for the victory in the tournament in Brisbane, Australia, with a prize fund of almost 900,000 dollars. The 30th player of the WTA rating is playing with world’s 4th racket, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina. By this time, the first set was won by the Belarusian 6:4. In the second set, the rival was stronger – 6:0. Now comes the decisive set. The channel Belarus 5 is broadcasting the match live.
