Final day of European championship in weightlifting: silver and bronze won by Belarusian national team

Beijing Olympic champion Andrei Aryamnov became a silver medalist of the continental tournament in the weight category up to 109 kilograms. 411 kilograms were enough to win the silver of the European Championship.



Vadim Streltsov lifted 376 pounds to win the bronze medal of the tournament. At the moment, Belarusians with eight awards, including three gold ones, hold the first place in the team ranking.